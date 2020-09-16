Gov. Brown visits frontline of Beachie Creek Fire, briefed at command post

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday visited the frontline of the Beachie Creek Fire, stopping Lyons and Gates and receiving a fire briefing at the Beachie Creek Command Post.
Brown also met with National Guard members at highway checkpoints, and visited the Team 13 Incident Command Post in Gates, which had burned down while crews worked to protect homes and evacuate residents.
“In my meetings today at the Beachie Creek Fire, again and again I was awed by the brave, dedicated, and empathetic people who have been doing anything and everything it takes to help their fellow Oregonians,” Gov. Brown said. “Thank you.”
Investigators on Wednesday said 470 homes have been destroyed in the Beachie Creek Fire, along with 35 commercial structures and 783 minor nonresidential structures.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned 191,238 acres.
Brown on Wednesday was joined by Senate President Peter Courtney, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, and State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, among others.
