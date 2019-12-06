PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s governor is touting the work done at one of Portland’s newest shelters.
The Laurelwood Shelter on Southeast Foster opened its doors in August to woman and couples. It offers a range of services, including beds, hygiene, storage, computers, and meeting spaces.
Gov. Kate Brown toured the facility Friday, highlighting the close relationship between the community and the shelter.
“What really inspires me is that this community has welcomed this program to ensure many folks can get a warm, safe, dry place to call home, a warm dinner and a hot shower, and that’s really, really important,” Brown said.
Brown encouraged people to donate clothes, food, and hygiene products to shelters this holiday season.
