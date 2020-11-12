SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown's chief of staff will step down to join the Biden-Harris Transition Team, serving as the state lead in the the intergovernmental affairs office of the transition, according to Brown's office.
Deputy Chief of Staff Gina Zejdlik will replace Nik Blosser as chief of staff for Gov. Brown.
“Nik has been on the ground and focused on the pandemic response from the start of this crisis, giving him a unique understanding of the needs of Americans suffering from COVID-19 and the needs of the communities they live in,” Brown said. “I am heartened that President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris and their transition team have selected Nik for this important role. He has my full support."
Blosser started as the governor’s chief of staff in February 2017 and is one of the longest-serving chiefs of staff to a governor in the country, according to Brown's office.
Zejdlik has served as the governor's deputy chief of staff since 2017 and as a senior advisor before that. Zejdlik served as Interim Elections Director and Brown’s chief of staff at the Secretary of State’s Office, and as Deputy Legislative Counsel for six years prior.
(1) comment
Transition team? Is he going to prison?
