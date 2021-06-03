Gov. Inslee announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday multiple new incentives to help encourage unvaccinated Washingtonians to get the COVID vaccine.
The Washington State Lottery will be conducting a “Shot of a Lifetime” giveaway series during the month of June, working with state agencies, technology companies, sports teams and higher education institutions across the state to offer different prizes to vaccinated individuals.
Those eligible can win up to a million dollars. There will also be multiple drawings of $250,000, college tuition and expense assistance, sports tickets and gear, gift cards, airline tickets, game systems and smart speakers.
“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine,” said Gov. Inslee. “I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30 if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”
According to the most recent data from the Washington Department of Health (DOH), approximately 63% of Washingtonians 16 years and older have started their vaccinations. Washington is set to reopen fully on June 30, or when the percentage of eligible adults who have initiated vaccination reaches 70%, whichever comes first.
(1) comment
Question to all Democrat politicians: IF THE VACCINE IS FREE TO BEGIN WITH TO ALL COMERS, THEN WHY IS IT NECESSARY TO BRIBE AND CAJOLE PEOPLE INTO GETTING VACCINATED? WHAT IS REALLY IN IT THAT MAY CAUSE HARM TO A HUMAN BEING THAT YOU LYING POLITICIANS AREN'T TELLING US?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.