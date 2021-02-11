OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday more regions in the state will move into phase two when it comes to reopening, including Southwest Washington.
Gov. Inslee said the five regions will be able to start in phase two this Sunday. The governor says the holiday weekend provides a large portion of a restaurant’s yearly revenue and moving up reopening date will allow restaurants to benefit.
Only one region in the state, South Central, is in phase one because of an increase in new hospitalizations. The counties in the South Central region include Ellensburg, Yakima, the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
