Gov. Inslee announces state will reopen on June 30 regardless of vaccination target

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday the state will reopen on June 30, regardless of whether the 70% vaccination target is reached. That means indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lifted. Restaurants, retail stores and churches can all go from 50% to maximum capacity.
Some businesses FOX 12 spoke with say they’re excited to get back to a sense of normalcy, but some changes they made during the pandemic will stay. At Pacific House in downtown Vancouver, face masks are still worn, tables are six feet apart and it remains at reduced capacity.
Manager Lauren Rankin says changes made during the pandemic will stay even when the state reopens. “We're not going to add too much like new tables in here or anything. Our customers have kind of gotten accustomed to space I think.”
At Herboriste Pharmacy, a CBD dispensary, Owner Kat Silveira says she’s looking forward to the state reopening. She says she had to limit the number of customers inside before, but she won’t have to do that anymore and mask wearing has been relaxed inside her shop for those who are vaccinated.
The dispensary will also keep some changes in place like home delivery, curdside pickup and a new drive-thru. “If people are more comfortable having their mask on or if they’re more comfortable with us having our masks on we’ll continue to do that,” said Silveira.
Right now a little more than 67% of people 16 and older in Washington are vaccinated.
Maybe someone should show Kate the tyrant queen this memo. Reopen the state you worthless no good for nothing governor!
