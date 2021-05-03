OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced an update for spectator events and religious organizations on Monday. It allows facilities to increase capacity by adding sections for vaccinated people.
The change, which is effective immediately, outlines the guidelines for vaccinated sections at sporting events, graduations, religious services and other similar activities.
Under the updated guidance the following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination: Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered) OR a photo of a vaccination card as a separate document OR a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device OR documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record. Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.
Read the full spectator guidance here.
Read the full religious and faith based organization guidance here.
See all reopening guidance here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.