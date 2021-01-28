CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee went to Ridgefield Thursday morning to visit the Clark County Fairgrounds, which is one of four mass vaccination sites that opened across the state this week.
It took multiple organizations to get the site up and running in Clark County.
During his visit, Inslee thanked Safeway and the National Guard for their work in keeping the drive-thru appointments moving smoothly.
"Every one of these vaccinations is potentially saving a life. That's like 700 lives a day under this barn that we could be saving because the work these folks are doing and I'm very appreciative of it," Inslee said.
The governor says the state is on the path to success and the only thing limiting it is the amount of doses.
Regardless, Inslee says they're working to get more so that everyone in Phase 1a and Phase 1B Tier 1 - which includes health care workers, people in long-term care facilities and people age 65 and up - all get their vaccine.
Those groups are the priority for Washington right now.
"I'm thrilled. I live in a multi-generationally family and we've been very, very careful for all this time. So I'd like to get my life back and I'd like not to be so scared of getting sick, so I'm so happy today," Kim Elerick, who received a vaccine Thursday, said.
It's important to note that you must either live or work in Washington to be eligible to get a vaccine at the fairgrounds or at the other mass vaccination sites.
The Washington State Department of Health says that's because it has a limited supply of vaccine available at this time, and people who register may be asked to provide proof of residency or employment.
Inslee said Thursday that he's confident people will stay within their state borders.
"I'm confident Oregonians are going to stick in Oregon. They can root for the Ducks and they can get their vaccinations in Oregon. We will root for the Cougars and the Huskies and we will get ours in Washington," Inslee said. "I don't think this is going to be a big problem, we did send a message to our friends in Oregon that we want them to do their vaccination work in Oregon. I'm confident that's going to work."
Vaccinations are by appointment-only. To see if you're eligible and to make an appointment, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.