Gov. Inslee visits southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Southwest Washington got a visit from Governor Jay Inslee on Friday. The governor’s first stop was the Clark County Food Bank, where volunteers and staff have been working harder than ever, with a huge increase in demand from people who’ve been out of work.
“We know we are not out of this from a pandemic standpoint, but we are not out of this from a hunger standpoint obviously. We are happy that we got some amazing investments in American families and Washington families coming from the federal government and we hope Congress will continue these efforts but there's still going to be a lot of hunger in our community and we've got to realize that,” said Gov. Inslee.
He also stopped by the State Labor Council vaccination site at Clark College. While he was there he discussed the new career launch program. It’s a partnership with businesses, like a bakery that allows students to earn an associated degree as they are paid to work.
“I want to make sure every young person in Washington state has a vision for their career. For a lot of reasons: One it's good for their profession but it keeps them engaged in education. Two because they can see the relevance in their education," said Inslee.
The governor’s final stop was at the Grant House at Fort Vancouver. It’s part of his “Take It Outside” campaign to get Washingtonians to enjoy the outdoors so as to slow the spread of the virus.
