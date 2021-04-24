OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Saturday that he would re-authorize the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.
The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control also authorized the restart of the vaccine.
The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all FDA-authorized vaccines. The Workgroup concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective as long as people are aware of the potential risks.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”
