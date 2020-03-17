SALEM, OR (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced nursing homes would no longer be allowed visitors due to COVID-19.
The restrictions also apply to residential care facilities, adult foster homes, and group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
They do not affect essential medical or emergency workers. They also don’t apply to loved ones whose family members are in the end stages of life.
FOX 12 spoke to Geneva Boston, who’s heartbroken she can’t visit her grandmother at Salem Transitional Care anymore.
She and her parents have gotten creative and started to visit 91-year-old Marie through her window, even bringing the family dog to cheer her up.
Geneva says it’s disappointing they can’t give her hugs and kisses, but they completely understand the new restrictions.
The person taking this the hardest, Geneva says, is her bed-bound grandmother who feels lonely.
“She’s, you know, older and stuck in a nursing home, and it’s really hard for her because she can’t get out of her room," Geneva said. "And they really just want someone to talk to, and sit next to, and play games. Her highlight of the day is definitely seeing the whole family come knocking on the window.”
Geneva also said she’s been able to give nurses at the facility her grandmother’s favorite foods, and some clothes and blankets from home.
Meanwhile at another retirement community, Bonaventure of Tigard, the director of operations tells FOX 12 that on top of no more visitors being allowed, Bonaventure also rolled out their first day of dining restrictions Tuesday, which means people living there have to eat inside their rooms now.
In order to make up for lost time spent with their families, but still abide by the governor’s social distancing measures, Gray says their staff members are putting residents in smaller groups and trying to spend more time with them, in general.
“They sort of become that intermediate family, if you will. They become their family for the time being. They’re the ones in there taking care of them, helping them get the information from you folks, and the government and passing that down to them,” said Jeremiah Gray, the director of operations at Bonaventure.
