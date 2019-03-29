SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Former Speaker of the House Bev Clarno has been named secretary of state, Oregon's second-highest office.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the appointment on Friday, and in a statement praised Clarno for her "focus on fiscal responsibility."
The 83-year-old Clarno, a Republican from Redmond, has been a fixture in state politics since 1995. She will succeed the late Dennis Richardson, who died from brain cancer during his term set to end in January 2021.
"I'm honored by the confidence that Gov. Brown has placed in me and pledge to be a good steward of the office. I know there is not a Republican way or a Democrat way to oversee elections—there is only a fair and honest way. There is not a Republican way or a Democrat way to audit state agencies, there is only a fair, thorough, and honest way. I will administer the key functions of this office in a way that will earn the trust and faith of all Oregonians," said Clarno.
Clarno has agreed to the governor's stipulation that she not run for re-election in 2020. She will be sworn in in the coming days.
