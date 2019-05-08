SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of educators and supporters held demonstrations in various cities throughout Oregon Wednesday, demanding more funding for public education.
At the center of these rallies is House Bill 3427. According to the current draft of the bill, money raised would go into a Student Success Fund.
State economists estimate the corporate tax could generate two billion dollars every two years for education. But some critics question how money put into the Student Success Fund would be spent.
Another concern Republican lawmakers have expressed is the cost of living. They worry if the corporate tax increases, so will the price of common household goods.
But Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon Democrats worked closely with business owners to minimize any impact to consumers.
“We kept the rate of the tax very low on businesses across the state,” Gov. Brown said.
Records show companies affected by the corporate tax would be allowed to write off 35% of either the cost of buying supplies for their business or the cost of labor.
After the deductions are made, the corporation’s taxable sales would be taxed at a rate of 0.57%. Gov. Brown also said Oregonians in the bottom three tax brackets will qualify for a slight tax break to offset any possible rise in the cost of goods or services.
According to Gov. Brown, the bill would help tackle some of the challenges many educators are facing statewide.
“I think what it will do is provide more classroom hours for our students that are most in need, struggling students, under-served students,” Gov. Brown said.
However, HB 3427 hit a roadblock Tuesday when the Oregon Senate Republic Caucus missed two scheduled sessions to vote on whether to send the bill to the governor’s desk for a signature.
Democrats currently hold the majority needed to pass the bill in the senate, but without a quorum, they cannot move the bill forward.
Wednesday, Senate Republicans were once again absent from the Capitol’s senate chamber. Gov. Brown called the move “irresponsible.”
“We’re here fighting to make sure we are reducing class sizes and that we’re improving educational outcomes for all of our students,” she said, adding, “they’re missing in action.”
Wednesday, Senate Republicans issued a statement, claiming money raised by HB 3427 is not guaranteed to go solely toward funding education.
“Without a constitutional amendment, the funds are not dedicated to that purpose,” said Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass).
According to public records, the money raised by the corporate activity tax will go into the fund for student success, with HB 3427 outlining how the money will be spent.
“Adding additional kids having access to pre-K programs, so they can show up to kindergarten ready to learn,” Gov. Brown said is a priority. As is, “Reducing class sizes in the early grades.”
The press release issued by the Senate Republican Caucus suggests the funding could come with a tradeoff.
The release states, “The majority party has already testified in the House Education Committee about re-allocating dollars from the general fund that would typically go to K-12 programs so the education budget won’t get the boost it really needs.”
Oregon State Sen. Brian J. Boquist wrote to FOX 12, “Peter Courtney clearly stated in the committee hearing he planned to fund other programs from the general fund after the sales tax passes.”
But, Gov. Kate Brown said, “This investment package is in addition to the normal amount that we would invest in education.”
When asked whether she could assure Oregonians that money from the Corporate Activity Tax would never be used for anything aside from education, Gov. Brown replied, “The investment package is dedicated to education and improving educational outcomes for our students throughout the entire state.”
Me: “Can you assure our viewers that the money will never be used for anything aside from education?”@OregonGovBrown: “The investment package is dedicated to education and improving educational outcomes for our students throughout the entire state.”More at 5 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/G665RQ8Hdy— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) May 8, 2019
Although Democrats currently hold he super majority in the Oregon Senate, HB 3427 is not guaranteed to pass.
Gov. Brown acknowledged that even if she signs the bill into law, Republicans can petition to have it turned into a referendum.
If this should happen, HB 3427 would be placed on the ballot during the next elections and Oregonians would have the final say as to whether it will pass.
