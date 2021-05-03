PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office has denied the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship Commissioner's request for an exception to allow a limited number of fans into the Challenge Cup final next Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.
In a letter to Commissioner Lisa Baird obtained by FOX 12, Brown said:
"Unfortunately, granting your request to allow fans in the stands would pose too great a public health risk, when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Oregon. Oregon is in the middle of our fourth surge of COVID-19. In the last two weeks, Oregon's case rate has increased faster than in any other state in the nation. In the last year, we have learned what follows when cases increase: hospitalizations and deaths. Modeling from Oregon Health & Science University indicates that the difficult decisions we make by acting now will save hundreds of lives and prevent hundreds of people from being hospitalized.
Governor Brown understands how much Oregonians enjoy attending live sporting events, but, for right now, that doesn't outweigh the very real risk of resulting hospitalizations and possibly even deaths with our current levels of COVID-19 spread.
Oregonians have made smart choices and incredible sacrifices throughout this crisis. We are holding the line for a few more weeks, as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We are hopeful that Multnomah County will reenter the High-Risk level to allow for spectators at outdoor professional sporting events again."
