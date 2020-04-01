SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order banning commercial evictions in Oregon.
Wednesday’s order places a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment, “in light of the impacts on business owners caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the governor.
Brown said the order also strengthens a previous ban on residential evictions, and prohibits landlords from charging tenants late fees for not paying rent during the moratorium.
“During this moratorium, any residential or non-residential tenant who is or will be unable to pay the full rent when due under a rental agreement or lease, shall notify the landlord as soon as reasonably possible; and shall make partial rent payments to the extent the tenant is financially able to do so,” according to the full order.
The order also does not apply to the termination of rental agreements or leases for causes other than nonpayment.
Gov. Brown previously issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous business statewide.
MORE:
- Map shows global COVID-19 cases
- Sign up for daily newsletter
- Stimulus calculator
- More coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.