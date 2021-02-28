PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Feb. 28, 2021 marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Oregon. Over the course of the year, more than 2,000 Oregonians died from the virus with businesses and schools closed. People found themselves adjusting to a new way of life away from loved ones and finding creative ways to communicate with others.
During that time, many Oregonians lived through wildfires, flooding, severe winter weather, and an overdue reckoning on racism and social justice, leading to a drastic change in their lives before Feb. 28.
On Sunday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement acknowledging the grim anniversary and taking a moment to say: “Thank you, Oregon.”
“Thank you to everyone who has helped friends and neighbors in need––from Oregonians experiencing hunger or homelessness to those displaced by wildfires, to those who lost jobs and livelihoods during the pandemic.
Thank you to parents and caregivers, especially working mothers, who have balanced school, work, and family responsibilities in ways we never before imagined.
We must also acknowledge that this pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Tribal, Latino, Latina, and Latinx, Pacific Islander, Asian, and communities of color, as well as our immigrant and refugee communities. We must do better––to build a stronger, more just, more equitable Oregon for everyone who lives here.
With our vaccine efforts ramping up, the light at the end of the tunnel grows closer each day. We are reopening school buildings, businesses, and communities. But we must keep up our guard, with new, more contagious COVID-19 variants circulating in the United States, including in Oregon.
Today and every day, we remember the more than 2,200 Oregonians we have lost. Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones to this deadly disease. We must continue to keep each other safe by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings with people from outside our households, maintaining distance, washing our hands, and staying home while sick.
“But, while we must continue to keep our physical distance from one another, we will get through the rest of this pandemic the same way we have come this far: together.”
The Oregon Health Authority also released a statement acknowledging the one year of the coronavirus in Oregon:
Today marks the anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the first issue of Oregon Coronavirus Update. In that time, we have aimed to keep you informed and empowered with information about this disease and its impacts.
This pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives in the past year, and while vaccines have given us hope, we want to acknowledge the difficulties as well.
In today’s special edition, we pause to remember the losses of this past year – in particular, the 2,208 Oregonians who have died with COVID. Several readers have entrusted us with their stories so we can share them. We’re also talking with experts on grief for their reflections and suggestions and spotlighting an artist in Portland who has marked each loss in our state.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen will release a statement on the pandemic milestone and how the actions of Oregonians helped save lives.
Allen also released an open letter on the milestone that can be read here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
