PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown shared an optimistic message for Oregon heading into the holidays.
She says the sacrifices Oregonians have made this holiday season have paid off, and she hopes that will continue as more people get vaccinated.
The governor applauded those who chose not to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and loved ones this year. She says those sacrifices paid off, and we didn’t see the surge in cases we’ve seen after past holidays.
“Thanks to the decisions you and Oregonians continue to make, we are slowing the spread of the disease,” Brown said.
She now says she needs Oregonians to continue making the same sacrifices for Christmas and New Years.
She says the vaccine is providing a light at the end of the dark tunnel that is this pandemic, but people still need to wait to gather with friends and family again.
Currently, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties are in the extreme risk category, which allows for gatherings of six people from only two households.
She’s asking people to stick to that guidance.
FOX 12 spoke to a Portlander who says that’s exactly what he’s doing.
He’ll be visiting his parents in Salem but foregoing the usual Christmas celebrations.
“Normal Christmas in the Cobian household would have been like 20, 25 people,” Miguel Cobian said. “We have a really large family. I have seven aunts and uncles in Salem, which is where I’ll be going, just now with my mom, dad and little brother. Whereas it used to be a conga line and everything, you know.”
He says it will be a more challenging year without the usual party, but it’s essential to keep people safe.
The governor is again asking that you keep those plans limited for New Year’s as well.
She says these efforts will help life to hopefully return to normal for next year’s holiday celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.