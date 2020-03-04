Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Health Authority answer coronavirus questions on Facebook Live

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown joined the Oregon Health Authority to answer questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus on Facebook Live.
State officials answered questions from people online Wednesday.
During the chat, Brown said the CDC is relaxing standards on who can get tested. Now, anyone with symptoms like a fever, cough or trouble breathing can get a COVID-19 test, if a doctor approves it.
OHA leaders say they are working right now to figure out what that may look like in Oregon.
The panel was also asked how the OHA can be sure that people who are being monitored or are in quarantine are actually staying home.
The reply was that public health workers are checking up on those patients and they believe everyone is cooperating, but they do have legal tools available, should it come to that. No specifics were mentioned regarding those legal options.
Another frequent question was regarding whether coronavirus can live on surfaces such as countertops and doorknobs.
“We think for hard surfaces, we’re still learning more about this virus, but it seems to be pretty short-lived. It’s probably in the range of several hours, 1-3 hours,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, director of OHA.
Officials say specialized cleaning products aren’t required to kill the virus, just the same products usually used at home or in the office.
