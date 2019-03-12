SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is urging Oregon lawmakers to pass a measure that would pay for prepaid postage on mail-in ballots.
Oregon became the first state in the nation to conduct elections exclusively through mail. The switch was meant to boost voter turnout and the state now boasts one of the highest electoral participation rates in the country.
But the governor says that the postage stamp can act as "a functional barrier" for voters, especially for low-income and young people who are less likely to have stamps.
California and Washington state have already passed measures requiring election officials to provide prepaid mail ballots.
The United States Postal Office has said that it will still deliver mail-in ballots without a stamp.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
