SCAPPOSSE, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Saturday at a nationally-recognized rural health clinic in Scappoose.
Brown issued the following statement after receiving the vaccine:
“There have been a number of rumors and misinformation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its approval by the FDA. It was important to me to demonstrate today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. Plus, the fact that it’s only one dose makes it even more convenient for all Oregonians.
Every week my office hears the question: If these vaccines are so safe, then why hasn’t Kate Brown gotten one? I want to reassure Oregonians that they should feel confident taking any of the three vaccines available to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Oregon’s vaccination efforts have significantly expanded over the past few months. We just passed one million doses administered this week, and our teams are now administering more than 20,000 doses each day.
I want to encourage all Oregonians to continue practicing good health and safety measures while we work to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.