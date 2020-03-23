SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday closing various businesses, including shopping centers, salons, gyms and theaters.
Brown is directing everyone in Oregon to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until it is ended by Brown.
Brown cited thousands of people crowding Oregon beaches, trails, parks and city streets over the weekend as the need for an executive order.
“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community," Brown said.
Retail businesses closed by the executive order:
- Shopping: Outdoor and indoor malls and retail complexes, although individual types of businesses not subject to the measures may stay open.
- Fitness: Gyms, sports and fitness centers, health clubs, and exercise studios
- Grooming: Barbershops, beauty and nail salons, and non-medical wellness spas
- Entertainment: Theaters, amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, and pool halls
Additionally:
- All non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals are prohibited immediately, regardless of size, if a distance of at least six feet between individuals cannot be maintained. Gatherings of members of the same residential household are permitted.
- It requires businesses not closed by the order to implement social distancing policies in order to remain open, and requires workplaces to implement teleworking and work-at-home options when possible.
- It directs Oregonians to stay home whenever possible, while permitting activities outside the home when social distance is maintained.
- It closes playgrounds, sports courts, and skate parks, among other types of outdoor recreation facilities. Those that remain open are required to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- It outlines new guidelines for child care facilities, setting limits and rules on amounts of children allowed in care, and outlining that child care groups may not change participants.
Failure to comply with the order will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor.
Previously, schools were closed statewide through the end of April, restrictions were placed on dine-in food and beverages at businesses and health care providers were ordered to only perform emergency procedures to conserve supplies.
"I want to thank Governor Brown for taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the absence of a vaccine, the best defense we have right now is protecting the community from infection with social distancing. The Governor’s statewide Stay Home, Save Lives Order strengthens and reinforces the seriousness of that need," said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who had indicated he would take separate measures for the city if the governor did not make a statewide order.
Here's the problem. The sanctuary city folks have spent the last 3 years trying to convince you that you do not need to obey laws you don't like. Instead of living up to their oath's to support the constitution, they decided to pick and choose which laws they obeyed. Bad example. Now they can't understand why people are unwilling to obey the laws the sanctuary city folks suddenly deem important. Rule of law is not a part time endeavor.
You know, I'm not real sure the gov has the authority by law to do what she is doing. Far too much is being made of this event, and the sheep just blindly follow and obey. I am still going out walking every day, and if I want to go shopping, I will. There is something more insidious behind all this brouhaha, and it appears deliberate. How is this isolation really helping anyone? Folks, corona is just another virus like the flu, and we never hear anyone telling us all to stay home and closing up businesses right and left for that. And so few have been affected. Something is rotten in Denmark (and the US).
Our county has just stated that, despite what Brown says, "We are prepared for it and will approach it from an education standpoint. We will educate and encourage/support voluntary compliance and will not arrest or cite anyone related to the governor's order.". Good on them!
'Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order closes various business, prohibits gatherings in Oregon' So HRH Kate Brown finally put on her big boy pants and made a decision. Shocking!
