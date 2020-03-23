SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday closing various businesses, including shopping centers, salons, gyms and theaters.

Brown is directing everyone in Oregon to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until it is ended by Brown.

Brown cited thousands of people crowding Oregon beaches, trails, parks and city streets over the weekend as the need for an executive order.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community," Brown said.

Retail businesses closed by the executive order:

Shopping: Outdoor and indoor malls and retail complexes, although individual types of businesses not subject to the measures may stay open.

Fitness: Gyms, sports and fitness centers, health clubs, and exercise studios

Grooming: Barbershops, beauty and nail salons, and non-medical wellness spas

Entertainment: Theaters, amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, and pool halls

Additionally:

All non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals are prohibited immediately, regardless of size, if a distance of at least six feet between individuals cannot be maintained. Gatherings of members of the same residential household are permitted.

It requires businesses not closed by the order to implement social distancing policies in order to remain open, and requires workplaces to implement teleworking and work-at-home options when possible.

It directs Oregonians to stay home whenever possible, while permitting activities outside the home when social distance is maintained.

It closes playgrounds, sports courts, and skate parks, among other types of outdoor recreation facilities. Those that remain open are required to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

It outlines new guidelines for child care facilities, setting limits and rules on amounts of children allowed in care, and outlining that child care groups may not change participants.

Failure to comply with the order will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor.

Previously, schools were closed statewide through the end of April, restrictions were placed on dine-in food and beverages at businesses and health care providers were ordered to only perform emergency procedures to conserve supplies.

"I want to thank Governor Brown for taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the absence of a vaccine, the best defense we have right now is protecting the community from infection with social distancing. The Governor’s statewide Stay Home, Save Lives Order strengthens and reinforces the seriousness of that need," said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who had indicated he would take separate measures for the city if the governor did not make a statewide order.

