SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill 2168 into law, making Juneteenth an official holiday in Oregon on Saturday.
The bill passed unanimously in both the Oregon House and Senate earlier this month.
“Certainly, the bill is long overdue. I’m incredibly grateful for the Oregon Legislature for getting it passed this legislative session,” Brown said. And as I sign the bill, I remember and think of folks like Clara Peoples, her granddaughter Jenelle Jack and the countless others whose advocacy for years made the legislation possible.”
I signed HB 2168 into law, which makes Juneteenth an official holiday in Oregon. This is long overdue, and we still have a lot of work to do to better protect and support Black Oregonians. Thank you Clara Peoples, Jenelle Jack, and all of the legislators who supported this bill. pic.twitter.com/BFEvgXaxqc— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 19, 2021
The move follows President Joe Biden signing legislation on Thursday, making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Freedom Day, is the oldest nationally celebrated holiday that honors the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.
It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
And when do we get to celebrate the year that our Spanish ancestors finally won their freedom after 600+ years of Islamist occupation? :)
Great. Another paid holiday for so called government workers.
