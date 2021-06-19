Gov. Brown talks about federal officers, recent decisions on COVID-19 restrictions in 1-on-1 interview

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill 2168 into law, making Juneteenth an official holiday in Oregon on Saturday.

The bill passed unanimously in both the Oregon House and Senate earlier this month.

“Certainly, the bill is long overdue. I’m incredibly grateful for the Oregon Legislature for getting it passed this legislative session,” Brown said. And as I sign the bill, I remember and think of folks like Clara Peoples, her granddaughter Jenelle Jack and the countless others whose advocacy for years made the legislation possible.”

The move follows President Joe Biden signing legislation on Thursday, making Juneteenth a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Freedom Day, is the oldest nationally celebrated holiday that honors the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

