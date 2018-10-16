Gov. Kate Brown unveils plan to prepare Oregon for Cascadia quake

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown unveiled her plan to get Oregon ready for a Cascadia subduction zone quake by the year 2025.
She is highlighting six strategies that she's hoping to focus on in the next five to seven years if she is re-elected.
They include working with local organizations to make sure the most at-risk homes are prepared with two weeks of supplies and implementing a statewide earthquake early warning system by the year 2023.
“The fact of the matter is until the earthquake happens we don't know exactly how our infrastructure, our soils are going to respond, so it’s important we take these warnings seriously. We look at the science. We look at how we prepare as a community for all these hazards. We try to weave that preparedness message into what we do every day,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
The plan would still need to go through the legislative process and be signed by the whoever may be in the governor's seat at that time.
FOX 12 reached out to Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler for a statement.
His communications director said in part, “Studies and audits have shown that Oregon is not prepared for a coming seismic event. This is yet another example of Governor Brown's mismanagement.”
