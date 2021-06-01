SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday, updates to risk levels under the state's public health framework.
On Friday, Clatsop County will move down to lower risk while Polk and Lane Counties will move to moderate risk. This means there will be 13 counties in the High-Risk level, four at Moderate Risk, and 19 at Lower Risk. A full list of the counties and their risk levels can be found here.
"The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide," said Governor Brown. "Thanks to all the Oregonians who have been vaccinated so far, Oregon's case rates have continued to decline.
"But, COVID-19 remains a serious threat to unvaccinated individuals and communities with low vaccination rates. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
Clackamas County submitted an equity plan to move into a lower risk but hasn't reached the 65 percent of eligible people getting vaccinated to move into the lower risk. The county is currently at 62 percent.
