PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced updates to the state's COVID-19 county risk levels.
The state's new public health framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread. These levels include: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk, and lower risk. The framework then assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, 25 counties will be in the extreme risk level, including Multnomah County and Washington County. Five counties will in the high risk level, two counties will be in the moderate risk level, and four counties will be in the lower risk level.
Counties currently in the extreme risk level include:
- Baker
- Clackamas
- Columbia
- Crook
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Linn
- Malheur
- Marion
- Morrow
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wasco
- Washington
- Yamhill
Counties currently in the high risk level include:
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Coos
- Curry
- Lincoln
Counties currently in the moderate risk level include:
- Harney
- Tillamook
Counties currently in the lower risk level include:
- Gilliam
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
"Counties that are facing extreme risk of virus spread will need to continue with strict health and safety measures, similar to the Two-Week Freeze," Gov. Brown said. "I want to stress that there is no zero-risk category. Until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and we have high participation, health and safety precautions will remain in place so that schools, businesses, and communities can reopen—and stay open. I am asking all Oregonians to take these measures seriously."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Dec. 18. Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
