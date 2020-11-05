PORTLAND,or (KPTV) - Health officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in Oregon on Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 710.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday also reported 805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 47,839.
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday vowed to take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, encouraging Oregonians to do their part to help.
“Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities," Brown said. "Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now."
Brown and state health officials plan to hold a coronavirus press conference on Friday but did not announce any additional details. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday include:
- Baker: 13
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 71
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 2
- Crook: 4
- Deschutes: 45
- Douglas: 10
- Grant: 5
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 67
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 37
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 24
- Malheur: 18
- Marion: 79
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 196
- Polk: 8
- Umatilla: 26
- Union: 7
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 134
- Yamhill: 17
Oregon’s 706th COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 707th COVID-19 death involved an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 708th COVID-19 death involved a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 709th COVID-19 death involved an 80-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Nov. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 710th COVID-19 death involved a 75-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 17 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA, released the following statement on Thursday, encouraging Oregonians get "more strict with themselves":
“Our data on the cases reported today is incomplete, as the case investigations are in process. But the case data from the past several days and weeks continue to show that the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks. Oregon’s sporadic cases, those not traced to a source, are also increasing. The percentage of tests that come back positive are rising – up to 8.5% last week. All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors. Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times.”
