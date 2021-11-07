GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – Snow is falling on Mount Hood, and it's the first time Government Camp is coated in white this season.
Now, businesses are getting ready for what should be a busy winter.
"It’s our first weekend open after being closed for a whole month so we are very excited to have snow," Alley Stahler, head waitress and bartender at Glacier Public House, said.
Glacier Public House took October off when things were slow but is now back in action for what’s expected to be another busy winter, this time without COVID-19 restrictions.
"During COVID we saw a rush of people because everyone’s staying home but they also want to travel so they’re going to find the places they can recreate and things," Stahler said.
While it is not yet enough snow for skiing, it's definitely enough for a snowman.
"I roll it a little bit bigger and I do it in that big snow over there and I stack it together to get big," 4-year-old Cassian Dragan said as he was building his snowman. "There’s two eyes and that’s the nose."
Families are already visiting from Portland just to enjoy some fresh powder fun, but come Thanksgiving is when things will really get busy.
Mt. Hood Outfitters has new snowmobiles on the way for its tours and old skis now on sale to make way for new ones.
"Winter’s what brought me up here,” field manager Zachary Kelvington said. “Winter’s my favorite season. (I) can’t wait to get out there, have the resorts open again, start snowboarding, skiing, get on the trails in snowmobiles as well."