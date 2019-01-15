Government shutdown delays harassment training at Oregon Capitol

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The partial shutdown of the federal government is now affecting the state legislature, where workplace harassment training sessions for hundreds of people that were supposed to start today had to be canceled.
The trainings were supposed to be run by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but the EEOC is a federal agency, and those workers aren’t working.
Senate President Peter Courtney said he is very upset about the cancellation.
“Right now, we should not be having this interview,” Courtney told FOX 12. “I should be in training, my fellow senators and reps should be in training for how you treat people in the workplace, and we’re not. And we’re going to do it, don’t get me wrong. Sooner or later, the government is going to start up, I hope, and whenever it is, we’ll have to close committees down that day and everything else, we gotta do it. So, I’m not happy.”
The cancellation come at a particularly bad time–Sen. Jeff Kruse resigned last year over allegations that he inappropriately touched women.
Sen. Courtney says these trainings are a top priority, so whenever the government shut down ends, they will be rescheduled, even if it means canceling committee meetings to make it happen in a timely manner.
Courtney also said he wants to dip into emergency funds or taxpayer dollars to help support families all over Oregon who have been affected by the shutdown and have lost their paychecks.
“I’m terrified about the Coast Guard, I’m very worried,” Courtney said. “You’ve got penal institutions–I have a relative who works for the federal penal institution in Sheridan, he hasn’t been paid in weeks. You’re not talking a hundred thousand dollars. We’re talking millions. And I don’t know the magnitude of the millions. It’s going to hurt.”
There is no formal proposal at this point to financially support these workers in Oregon, but Courtney says it’s something he wants to talk to the budget committee about, as well as his fellow lawmakers.
