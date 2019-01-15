The longest partial government shutdown in United States history entered its 25th day Tuesday. And, despite it being payday for U.S. Coast Guard members, 1,130 Coast Guardsmen and women serving in Oregon did not receive a paycheck today, according to officials.
Jess Porter, the wife of a local serviceman told FOX 12, many military family members feel unseen by politicians in Washington D.C. and misunderstood by civilians.
“We’re lost and that feels really sad considering our husbands work so hard every day to protect this country," Porter said.
Despite the shutdown, the U.S. Coast Guard said it is continuing operations like search and rescue, as well as homeland security. Officials told FOX 12 the military branch is only cutting back on some mission activities. Since members of the branch are considered essential, they must still report to work.
“They have to work, they cannot not work because they’ll go to jail,” said Christa Kornoski, whose husband Michael is a Coast Guardsman.
But, according to Kornoski and Porter, they still take great pride in their work and morale remains high among unpaid U.S. Coast Guard members.
Even so, Porter said it is devastating to watch her husband go to work each day, not knowing when they’ll see the fruits of his labor.
“We’re lucky enough to have some savings but if this continues to last for another month then we’re going to be in big trouble.”
Kornoski said their family is in the same position.
“How do you explain to a civilian business what’s happening in the federal government when part of the military is funded but this other part is not?” Kornoski said. “They’re a business. They’re here to make their money.”
Both women, thousands of miles from their families and stuck in the middle of a political stalemate.
“This isn’t a left or right issue. That’s for a separate time. This is about paying people for their work that they’re actually doing,” Kornoski told FOX 12.
Not getting paid for a few consecutive weeks is setting them back, the military wives said. And, according to Porter, “The military most of the time are under the poverty level anyway.”
The two told FOX 12 their biggest concern is making rent.
“Rent is particularly expensive around here. This is a very high expense area, compared to where we moved from,” according to Kornoski.
Meanwhile, Porter told FOX 12, the management staff at her apartment complex has told her, right now there’s nothing they can do to help, despite her family’s unique situation.
U.S. Coast Guard members are getting support from the military branch. The Oregon Food Bank confirms the U.S. Coast guard has reached out for help connecting its members to food pantries and other services.
According to a spokeswoman at Lift Urban Portland Pantry, an Oregon Food Bank partner, it hasn’t seen a huge influx of furloughed workers yet, but volunteers are preparing for one if the shutdown continues.
LUPP is just one of hundreds of food pantries throughout the state. If your family has been impacted by the shutdown, this Oregon Food Pantry tool will connect you with the food bank closest to you, across the state of Oregon and in Clark County, Washington.
Kornoski and Porter said the USO, the American Legion and other organizations have also offered aid but, they told FOX 12, they’re not looking for a handout. What they want is someone to fight for them.
“We’ve moved eight times and we uproot our lives every single time,” said Porter. “Why is no one fighting for us right now?”
They also hope for more understanding from those who are not affected by the government shutdown.
“It’s about having a little bit more compassion for one another and saving the lesson for later.”
