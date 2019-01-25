News of a deal reached to get the Federal Government back open after parts of it were closed for 35 days has a Portland entrepreneur optimistic they’ll be able to finish a project that is years in the making.
Jon Poteet, one of the owners of Shine Distillery and Grill were hoping to have their new place open in North Portland by the first quarter of this year.
But the Small Business Loan program through the Federal Government has been put on hold due to the partial shutdown.
“Once I get my tenants improvement permits then the bank releases the funds, well I got my tenant improvement permits and I haven’t been able to sign any contracts to the next phase going at this point,” Poteet said.
Poteet says without the funds they too have stopped work, delaying their opening by possibly months.
“To have this snag, or snafu has made me lose a few nights of sleep,” Poteet said.
The group behind the project says it’s been in the works for 12 years and they’ve invested about $2 million.
There was a bit of hope for them Friday morning at the announcement that a deal to open the government for a few weeks had been made.
“Wyden actually reached out to me today, and gave me the news that there is a possible solution happening in the next 48 to 72 hours. It kind of made my day,” Poteet said.
There is concern that with the shutdown lasting so long, they don’t know how many other small business owners may be ahead of them. Poteet says there is now a month’s worth of work federal employees have to catch up on and he’s unsure where they fall.
The designs for the project feature a distillery, roof top patio, and dining area. Poteet says it is unlike any distillery in the Rose City.
The group behind the project says they are trying to push along and say they’re in it for the long run, ready to get back to work once the government is open again.
“You don’t take on a project on project like this without having a certain amount of faith in humanity and the fact that the world will, it’s going to have to come around,” Poteet said.
