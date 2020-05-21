Governor, 26 mayors call for Oregonians to stay local this Memorial Day weekend

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -- Governor Kate Brown and 26 mayors from across the state are reminding Oregonians to stay local this Memorial Day weekend.
The holiday weekend normally kicks off the start of summer travel.
But as counties in Oregon reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders have a different message.
"We're letting our locals get used to getting out into the community and still stay safe and so we want to encourage visitors to wait a few more weeks before you come to Astoria," Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said.
Jones says Clatsop County was recently approved for phase I of reopening and small communities like Astoria need time to adjust before there are any large crowds.
"We want our restaurants and retail and other establishments to get used to people in our community being out again," Jones said. "If we immediately go from one extreme of being a complete lockdown to the other extreme of being open and encouraging your typical summer holiday weekend crowds, I think it could be very dangerous."
Jones says several weeks of just adjusting to reopening within its local community would be smart before the city invites the typical tourist crowds.
Jones is one of the 26 mayors who signed a letter urging Oregonians to keep it local this Memorial Day weekend.
Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber also signed the letter.
"People would just like everyone to take a little time. We'll be here in the summer, we'll be here when the weather's better," Weber said. "We'll have all of the amenities and all of the fun things to do if you would just wait a little longer."
Local leaders say if people want to get outdoors this weekend to find a place to hike, bike or paddle closer to home.
Local leaders also suggest a backyard barbecue or small family gathering are the best ways to stay safe this weekend.
