SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Over 100 guardsmen and women were activated Friday to help reach Governor Kate Brown's goal of vaccinating 12,000 Oregonians per day by the end of next week.
In a press conference Friday, Brown says they need to vaccinate more Oregonians as fast as possible, and using the National Guard is an important tool in accomplishing that.
"We continue to look at how we and use every single tool we have to swiftly vaccinate Oregonians. In that spirit," Brown said. "We are deploying the national guard to provide vaccination support."
One hundred thirty guard members were activated and will be ready to hit the ground running Tuesday to help vaccinate Oregonians at Salem Health's Clinic at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. (https://www.salemhealth.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine)
The clinic was set up last week, with signs up in front of the expo center reminding people they're currently focusing on group 1A, including healthcare workers and residents of long-term health care facilities.
"For this initial phase, we have approximately 30 medical providers, which consists of doctors and physicians' assistants and we have 100 medics that are from the Oregon Army and Air National Guard," Stephen Bomar, the director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department, said.
Pat Allen, the Oregon Health Authority Director, said getting every Oregonian vaccinated will take a while.
"As I just indicated, we have 500,000 people in group 1a before we can even move on to, or that we need to get through substantially, before we move on to the next prioritized groups. This is going to take a while," Allen said. "I think fall is a reasonable target based on what I think we understand about production."
Bomar said they're ready to step up and help make a long process, hopefully, a little quicker.
"The medical doctor will check them in. Then the medic will administer the vaccine," Bomar said. "I know they said fall, but we could definitely help beat that goal if need be."
Bomar said it's going to be a phased approach. The 130 guards will begin Tuesday, and five mobile teams will be on standby once other vaccination clinic locations are announced.
"With OHA's phased approach, we are looking at standing up different locations across the state," Bomar said. "OHA will decide where's the best location, and we're here in that supporting role."
That supporting role - something they're used to doing, especially after 2020. Bomar said they helped distribute PPE to migrant workers last year and helped fight fires during our most recent wildfire season.
"It was quite the year for fires for us. A lot of guard members were literally serving in their community where their neighbors' homes had been burned. They were there to keep them safe. It's not just a talking point. We live here too, and we want to support each other," he said.
