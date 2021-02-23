SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 16 counties have improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from Extreme Risk.
Effective Feb. 26 through Mar. 11, there will be five counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, 10 at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk. Washington and Clackamas counties are now in the Moderate Risk level, that allows for increased capacity when it comes to indoor dining, gyms, and other entertainment venues. Marion County was also moved into the High Risk level where Multnomah County still sits.
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
"Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices. While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more. As we see infection rates going down and vaccinations ramping up, now is not the time to let down our guard. Continue to wear your masks, keep physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings," said Governor Brown.
County risk levels are reassigned every two weeks. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced Mar. 9 and take effect Mar. 12.
Updates to data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
