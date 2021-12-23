SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday that will last through January 3 because of the threat of winter weather across the state.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter storm watches, warnings, and winter weather advisories throughout the state.
The governor's declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate state resources, and to utilize personnel, equipment and facilities from other state agencies in order to respond to the effects of the weather.
"Our state has experienced a number of climate-related emergencies this year, and with another coming, I urge all Oregonians to make a plan with your family now and be prepared,” Governor Brown said.