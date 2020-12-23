Governor Brown makes push to get students back in school by February

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Wednesday Governor Kate Brown's office told the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority to try and get students back in the classroom by February 15.
“It’s really a feeling of betrayal by our state government," John Larson, president of the Oregon Education Association, said.
There are some mixed feelings about Brown's announcement on reopening schools.
“We’re ecstatic," Rene Gonzalez, a PPS parent and co-founder of ED300, said.
Brown penned a letter Wednesday asking state agencies to continue helping school districts with the goal of getting more Oregon schools back to in-person learning, prioritizing elementary kids, by February 15.
“It’s not going to be the same school setting we left in March," Jennifer Dale, another local parent, said.
There's no doubt it's been a tough year. For educators, students and parents, they've said it's been a long nine months learning how to adapt to distance learning. It's proven to be beneficial in some ways and frustrating in others.
“Juggling three different curriculums on top of our own sets of responsibilities, working, it’s tricky," Dale said.
In Brown's letter, she also says school metrics will only be advisory, not mandatory, effective January 1. Those metrics track COVID-19 activity and help schools decide when it's safe to reopen.
Brown said districts should keep an eye on what COVID-19 spread looks like in their communities.
Some, like Larson, said letting each school district decide if, and when, they return to in-person learning is a bad idea.
“Teachers across the state have been working harder than they’ve ever worked," Larson said. “They went into this well-deserved break believing that they knew what was going to be their situation when they returned from break. Now we have 200 different school districts with 200 different ideas of what that’s going to look like. It's been very unfair to educators to put them through that.”
While others, like Gonzalez, said getting their kids back in class should be an option for parents.
“Every part of their life has been disrupted and every element of predictability has been disrupted. Schools is a huge part of it but it’s really just as much the structure and knowing they’re in safe and healthy places to grow and that’s just been blown up in 2020, but this is a very positive step," Gonzalez said.
In a statement, Portland Public Schools spokesperson David Roy had this to say about the announcement:
“We’ve read Governor Brown’s letter. We continue to remain in contact with Multnomah County and Oregon Department of Education. We’re also keeping a close watch on the rollout of vaccinations and we look forward to PPS school staff accessing the vaccinations in phase 1b. We have promised families when we return from winter break, we would have a full update on what the second semester of school will look like. We’re still on track for that, but things change and evolve as we saw today, so we’re working on that. Just like everyone else, we so prefer and want our students in classroom-based learning. The last 9 months have been challenging for teachers, parents and students. We just want to do that in a way that best ensures the safety of our teachers, staff and students.”
We also reached out to the Beaverton School District, but they declined to comment at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.