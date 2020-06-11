SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Thursday, she will be placing a “pause” on all pending county applications.
The governor issued the following statement:
“When we began reopening nearly a month ago, I was clear that COVID-19 case counts would rise. We now see that happening in several parts of the state, both urban areas and rural communities.
As I have said before, reopening comes with real risk. As we navigate the reopening, we are carefully monitoring the capacity of our public health system to respond to COVID-19 cases without becoming overwhelmed.
The noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections in Oregon over the past week is cause for concern.
In order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, I am putting all county applications for further reopening on hold for seven days. This is essentially a statewide 'yellow light.' It is time to press pause for one week before any further reopening.
This one-week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments.”
Per the governor’s announcement, Multnomah County’s application for phase 1 will be placed hold for a week.
Applications for phase 2 for Hood River, Marion and Polk Counties will also be placed on hold for one week.
After analyzing data from across the state, the OHA highlighted several areas on concern:
- Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across Oregon affecting both urban and rural areas. Hospitalizations are also beginning to increase in Oregon.
- Multnomah County has seen an increase in residents admitted to the hospital over the last two weeks. The percent of tests that are positive is going up, in the face of increased testing. Over 40% of the new cases in the last week have not been traced to a source.
- Hood River County has seen an increase in new cases over the last week and is managing several simultaneous workplace outbreaks.
- Marion County has seen an almost 40% increase in cases over the last week and new hospital admissions COVID-19 for county residents has increased over the last two weeks.
- Polk County has seen an increase in cases over the last week and is managing a work site outbreak.
The current reopening guidelines are available at coronavirus.oregon.gov.
Unbelievable. At 8 PM this,never had a job, Governor puts a halt to all the business who were to open at 8 AM. This
Who pays for the food that was purchased that now rots this week in restaurants that can’t pay their bills already.
Who says “sorry” to all those unemployed expecting to start paying their bills?
No consideration for the working class and the good citizens keep electing these people.
You get the leaders you deserve......
Komrade Kate!
