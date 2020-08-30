SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Governor Kate Brown released details on a “Unified Law Enforcement Plan” on Sunday, in response to the deadly downtown Portland shooting on Saturday night.
The plan is meant to protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland, the Governor said. She said Portland Police Bureau’s resources have been stretched thin as a result of months long nightly protests and the plan will help alleviate that.
According to the plan:
- The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence.
- The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will work with system partners to hold individuals booked for violent behavior, and to ensure that there is adequate jail space to hold such individuals.
- As done previously, Oregon State Police will detail personnel and resources to Portland to free up the Portland Police Bureau’s investigative capabilities to arrest and charge those engaging in violent acts. OSP troopers will continue their standard practice of wearing body cameras to allow for the documentation of their activities.
- The Governor is asking Clackamas and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices and the City of Gresham Police Department to support the Portland Police Bureau with personnel and resources to keep the peace and protect free speech.
- Oregon State Police have offered over two dozen body cameras and associated evidence management to the Portland Police Bureau, and the Bureau will evaluate their use. The City of Portland has agreed to indemnify Clackamas and Washington Counties and the City of Gresham for law enforcement assistance. In addition, the Mayor will seek financial resources to reimburse these jurisdictions for their support.
- The United States Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will commit additional resources for investigation of criminal activity.
In a statement Brown said:
“We all must come together—elected officials, community leaders, all of us—to stop the cycle of violence,” said Governor Kate Brown. “But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other and working together.
“The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets.
“Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer.
“Change will not come overnight, and, as we have seen in these last months, it does not come easily either. But we are building a more just future. I will continue to work with local leaders, law enforcement, and community leaders to bring all voices to the table to help end the nightly confrontations—but that will only come if we commit ourselves to do the hard work to bring about real change and racial justice.”
Brown’s plan comes a day after a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday night.
In the two hours following the shooting, protesters gathered downtown and there was sporadic fighting and vandalism, police said. Ten people were arrested, police said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
So, now you decide to suddenly come up with "a plan", huh? How about a month or even 2 months ago?
It's absolutely unacceptable that the citizens of Washington County are forced to give up their law enforcement resources because of Teddy's Clown Show. We actually like and respect our LEOs out here in the burbs and now our heroes in blue are being forced to deal with that cop hating mob downtown.
I hope their unions tell Kate to shove it.
Well, now that our Governor thinks that people might start showing up in Portland and shooting protesters, she comes up with "a plan." Why not 2 months ago, or even 1 month ago? And, by the way, where is the proof that the people driving in the caravan yesterday were coming into downtown Portland "looking for a fight?" Is it because they were armed and you just hate guns?
We still don't have a clue about the circumstances of this killing, but it does look like the governor is finally starting to wake up and encourage the DA in Portland to actually do his job and prosecute some people. And why all the fuss about this particular shooting when all the others in Portland are just sort of "ho hum" business as usual as far as the politicians and the media are concerned? Is there something special about this victim that they aren't telling us? :)
Too little too late Kate. You already tried this before and it did not work. You can't seem to see the difference in free speech versus violent, illegal, destructive activity. There should be no rally's or the like in Portland until the destructive behavior ceases. You are no good to the State of Oregon in the way you handle this situation.
Oh Kate, you ignorant politician. Did DNC call you and tell you and your lapdog Wheeler to do something now that Trump is ready to seriously kick some Antifa Gluteus Maximus. You will look like the fool having allowed this to go on for 95+ days. What an absolute failure
Gov. Brown. Are you so partisan as to believe what you are saying? Are you blinded by your leftist supporters? Antifa, leftists, socialist and democrats have been rioting in the street for 90 days and you blame phantom militias for the violence. Put simply, that is crazy talk. You cannot bend the truth that far and expect anyone to have faith in your judgement.
