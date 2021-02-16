Governor Brown signs executive order on price gouging during winter storm

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown has signed a new executive order declaring an abnormal market disruption as a result of the severe winter weather.
The order is in response to reports of unusual increases in lodging rates for people who have been staying in hotels until power can be restored at their homes.
“During a time when so many Oregonians have been without power for days, it is absolutely unacceptable to price gouge those who are seeking a warm, safe place to stay until power is back on in their homes, “ said Gov. Brown.
People who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for lodging or essential consumer goods and services due to this disruption can report these instances to the Oregon Department of Justice through their Consumer Protection Hotline at 877-877-9392.
Oregonians can also visit www.OregonConsumer.gov for more information.
(1) comment
Only the state can price gouge.
