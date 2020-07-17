PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown says that federal officers and homeland security need to leave Portland and that their presence is only fanning the flames to violent protests.
Friday, she spoke one on one with FOX 12. She addressed a range of issues from nightly protests in Portland to the state’s response to COVID-19.
When it comes to the protests and Federal response in Portland, Brown said she wants to see the feds gone from Portland streets.
“Let me be very, very clear, having federal troops on the streets of Portland does not solve the problem and in fact, it escalates the problem,” Brown said. “I was very clear with Secretary Wolf about that fact. This is pure politics; this isn’t about problem-solving.”
In recent weeks Brown has been overly outspoken about the protests that at times turn violent. She addressed that saying violence solves nothing.
“We should be focusing our time and energy on tackling the racism in our justice system, in our education system, in our healthcare system and the violence frankly distracts from that critically important work,” Brown said.
In talking about the state’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Brown said Oregonians had done and incredible job in keeping infections down, adding there is much more work to be done.
A recent rise in cases has prompted a mask mandate both indoors and outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be given.
Brown said that the rate of infection outdoors is less than that of indoors and advised people if they have a small gathering to move it outdoors.
A question FOX 12 viewers has had is what makes a small gathering like a birthday party or other event more dangerous than a protest?
“That is a good question, so what I would say particularly for indoor events because you don’t have fresh air circulating right that is much more likely has the virus that you will get it as well. It is also the prolonged intimate contact with someone,” Brown said. “What may be different about the protests, number one they are outside. Number two, a vast majority of the protesters are wearing face coverings and you know you are moving around; you are not getting sustained physical contact.”
When it comes to school in the fall, Brown says schools will not look like they once were. In March, schools across the state closed and most finished the year online with distance learning.
This fall Brown says each school district will look different, some having in-person learning, others having online learning and a hybrid of both. Each community will look different depending on their needs.
Brown is asking those who have concerns to reach out to their district to have them addressed. She says it is a priority to make sure every student has access to a high-quality education, but educators and families will need to get creative.
“It is really, really challenging, we are asking parents and frankly teachers to step up in ways they have never had to before. But we just don’t have a choice. This pandemic is creating the challenges and I am asking Oregonians to be creative and thoughtful and innovative,” Brown said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Here video is as good as an admission of guilt with HER.... intentions. A crowd of 1,000 people causing millions in damage is safer than a childs bday party. Because it's indoors, so family BBQ's are okay? Nooooo those are illegal now. Now we are going to socially engineer the children to enforce these rules and report those that don't follow them. We see her for the mad despot she truly is and how she has for years allowed antifa to destroy the town. They've turned every protest violent. 48 days in a row and counting alone! Not including the past YEAR! Yet, these protest are of an authority figure obstructing airflow right? Like with a governor that is demanding everyone suffocate themselves by law! Which is just a mac guffin to remind us there is a virus because there are no death carts rolling down the street with bodies piling up like we where told. Or when people get the virus they are sent home to solitary confinement! They're a with! Burn them of their constitutional rights! Lock them away! Trace their phone! Drone them! It justifies turning Oregon into a police state! Taking over the nation right before an election! The level of terror she has forced on the masses! The number of JOBS she has cost! The number of lives she ruined over covid. Something that's killed 0.00002% of the population!
She is should be brought up on charges and imprisoned for life for what she's doing to this state
