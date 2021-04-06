SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown testified on Tuesday in support of bills designed to improve training and transparency among law enforcement in the state.
Included in the proposal is House Bill 2162, that calls for an in-depth study of changes that have been implemented in policing. That bill was recommended by the Public Safety Training and Standards Taskforce, which is a group that Governor Brown created last summer.
The group was tasked with reviewing law enforcement training and certification practices.
“This issue is of particular importance to me. This past year, we've seen Oregonians, urban and rural standing up to make their voices heard in calling for racial justice and police accountability, even in the midst of a pandemic, because the need for change is so pressing,” said Gov. Brown.
In a special session last summer, the Oregon Legislature passed laws that limit tear gas and other uses of force.
