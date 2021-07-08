Governor Brown to announce million dollar vaccine lottery winner Friday

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – If you’ve gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose, you might be wondering when we’re going to hear about the big winner in the state’s vaccine lottery. The governor’s office has announced the official winner will be revealed Friday afternoon.
Gov. Brown announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign back in late May. Along with the one million dollar prize, there will be five winners of $100,000 scholarships for Oregonians between 12 and 17 years old. On top of that, there will be 36 winners of $10,000. One for each county in the state.
All Oregonians who got at least their first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine were entered in the drawing automatically through the state’s vaccine database. All vaccinations registered before June 27 are eligible. The big announcement will at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
If you’re wondering where the prize money came from, the state used a portion of its coronavirus relief act dollars.
Odds are in favor of the winner to be somehow related in the government family.
