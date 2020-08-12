MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation orders were issued Wednesday evening as a wildfire in the Mosier area of the Columbia River Gorge burned through hundreds of acres of land.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reported that dispatchers in the area were being inundated with calls by 5 p.m. regarding the fire.
By 9:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned through approximately 500 acres of land, according to officials. Level 3 evacuations were in place for about 150 homes and Level 2 evacuations were in place east of the fire for 500 homes almost into The Dalles. Level 1 evacuations were in place for about 250 homes impacted in the Browns Creek area and rural areas south and west of The Dalles.
Officials said winds were driving the flames from the west to the east, with units fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Resources Wednesday night included four air tankers, two fire bosses, and three Type 1 helicopters. An estimated 100 firefighters were on scene Wednesday night from several agencies, with more expected to arrive on scene.
#UPDATE: The Mosier Creek Fire is now estimated to be 500 acres. @fox12oregon— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 13, 2020
Some people have evacuated to the Shiloh Inn in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way, with the Red Cross providing assistance at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.
Gov. Kate Brown late Wednesday night invoked an emergency declaration to make more resources available to fight the fire.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal will assume command at 8 a.m. Thursday to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response. Oregon State Fire Marshal will be working under unified command with Oregon Department of Forestry.
Mosier is between Hood River and The Dalles. People are advised to avoid the area.
Breaking news — Fire in the gorge. Flames near Mosier Creek, between Hood River & The Dalles. High winds are not helping. Level 3 Evacuations now in place for several roads there. #Oregon #Wildfire #Mosier #Dalles #HoodRiver #Portland #Gorge @fox12oregon #OrWx #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/P8UEQHls5S— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 13, 2020
FOX 12 spoke with a woman living in the Level 2 evacuation zone. She said she was coming home when she saw the smoke and immedietly thought that was her ranch in that area. She quickly went home and packed belongings and valuables into their cars and moved their heavy ranching equipment into a safer area and filled their own fire truck with water.
Karyn Hart said they have done everything they can and are hoping for the best.
"My friend, he's one of the pilots that is a water bomber, and he called me and said he made sure to dump a lot of water near the end of the ranch where the fire is coming up," Hart said. "He said the good news is that the wind is starting to settle down, and so they're going to have a chance to get the fire under control now."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.