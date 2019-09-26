PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With a pretty tame fire season winding down, the state is working to lay out plans, to ward off future wildfires.
Governor Kate Brown addressed the Oregon Council on wildfire response Thursday morning.
The group is made up of experts whose work has environmental, health, and economic intersections with wildfires.
Together, they provided updates on their research and recommendations where a big focus was placed on prevention and mitigation.
“We need to do things differently, we need different tools and we clearly need additional resource. Better wildfire response, more resilient landscapes, better fire and smoke adapted communities,” Gov. Kate Brown said.
The council's full report is expected to come out in November.
It'll be packed with data, history and analysis which will be used to shape the future of Oregon’s wildfire management.
