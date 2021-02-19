Governor, OHA address vaccine, storms and school reopening

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - State health officials in Oregon say Oregonians need to stay vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 despite the state seeing the third lowest infection in the country.
The worry health officials have is new variants of the virus and how they may spread. Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen held a press briefing.
Brown said that schools continue to reopen and said progress had been made with over 600 schools state wide having either reopened or moved to a hybrid learning model.
“We now have more than 130,000 students back in the classroom, that’s about 20-percent of the state’s, more than double what it was 8 weeks ago,” Brown said.
Despite last weekend’s storm that left much of the Willamette Valley covered in ice and snow, left hundreds of thousands without power, the state says they don’t think there will be an impact in getting people vaccinated against Covid-19.
Last week shipments were delayed because of bad weather across the country and clinics in Oregon were also canceled because of weather.
“I want to reassure every Oregon senior – nothing that’s happened in the past week will slow down our schedule,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said.
He says as of February 18th, 12 percent of Oregonians have received at least the first dose of vaccine. Five percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. When it comes to seniors 32 percent of those eligible, 75 and older, have gotten a first shot.
Starting next February 22nd, seniors 70 and older will be eligible. March 1st, those 65 and older will be added to the list. There is concern over the supply of vaccine and the amount of people eligible to get one.
“I want to ask people who are newly eligible the same thing I’ve asked of everyone who’s come before them: please be patient. Vaccines remain limited. We’re getting more doses, but we still aren’t receiving enough to vaccinate everyone on demand,” Allen said.
Brown said Friday that the state has no plans in pausing the roll out of who is eligible to get a vaccine.
Next week the Governor says the state will lay out it’s plan for those next in line to be vaccinated in phase 1b.
