Governor orders Oregon child care providers to limit to ten kids or fewer

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Part of Governor Kate Brown's newest order regarding COVID-19 addresses changes in child care, telling daycare providers that they can keep their facilities open as long as they're limiting their services to ten kids or fewer.
Brown directed everyone on Monday to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until it is ended by Brown.
Child care providers are being ordered to prioritize the needs of first responders, health care workers, and other employees considered "essential" who do not have the option of working from home.
The reality for many daycare providers, especially the smaller in-home businesses, is that they're struggling to keep any numbers at all.
Alli Hesselman, who owns Alli-Gators Childcare in Beaverton, told FOX 12 that because many parents are now working from home, they're choosing to keep their kids home, too. Other parents have gotten laid off in the pandemic, meaning they may not be able to afford daycare.
For these reasons, Hesselman said her list of families is getting smaller and smaller.
"They're putting in their two weeks notice, therefore I have one family left," Hesselman said, "one out of ten families left, and I can't survive with that."
Hesselman is hoping the government steps up to support private child care providers as it has pledged to support other "essential employees."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
WTF? Is Kate essential?
