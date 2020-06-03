Governor, Oregon health officials talk plans for schools this fall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Schools in Oregon have been empty for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials painted a picture of what school could look like later this year.
There has been no officials announcement as to when students may return to school, but the governor says they are aiming to get kids back in class this fall.
Brown said it’s clear school will no longer look traditional when kids do return to class, as they will have put measures in place to protect the students and teachers.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, says when schools reopen, those safety measures will look the same as those in place for the rest of the state, including wearing face coverings and providing access to sanitizer.
"We know that depending on the spread of disease in our state or in particular communities, there may need to be hybrid learning with some students on campus to limit the size of gatherings on campus, with others doing distance learning and possibly some trade off,” Sidelinger said.
Sidelinger said schools may also choose to implement staggered schedules or bring in additional space for classrooms. He stressed that the decisions will be left up to the schools themselves, as long as they’re protecting students and staff members.
Brown on Wednesday said officials will be releasing more details on how reopening schools will look in the coming weeks.
