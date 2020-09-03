Governor removes Baker Co. from COVID-19 Watch List, announces new prerequisite for counties entering Phase 2

BAKER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday removed Baker County from Oregon’s COVID-19 Watch List, indicating that the county had succeeded in reducing the spread of coronavirus. She also announced a new prerequisite for counties entering Phase 2 and said Morrow County and Umatilla County would remain in Phase 1.
Counties with more than 100 cases must have their case counts reduced to 100 cases or fewer per 100,000 people per week, the governor announced after consultation with state health officials. The original prerequisites for Phase 2 were based on trend-based metrics, the governor’s office said.
“At that time, counties had a relatively low infection rate,” according to Brown’s office. “As reopening progressed, case counts have risen.”
The county Watch List allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. When a county is placed on the Watch List, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication and deploys additional technical assistance and resources.
Counties remain on the Watch List for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below thresholds of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. The county must have no more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Sporadic cases are those that cannot be traced to a source, which indicates community spread.
Over the past two weeks, Morrow County had a total of 46 cases—a rate of 362.7 per 100,000 people, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Umatilla County had a total of 236 cases—a rate of 292.1 per 100,000 people.
Both counties have also reporter several large workplace outbreaks, and because of these case counts, they will remain in Phase 1 of reopening, according to the governor.
No additional counties were added to the Watch List this week. Currently, the list includes Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, and Umatilla counties.
Oregon Health Authority says it will continue the spread of COVID-19 in these counties and throughout the state.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.