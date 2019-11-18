VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Transportation officials have called it one of the worst choke-points in the entire country, more than 130,000 cars travel on it every weekday, and now the wheels are in motion to replace the Interstate Bridge.
Monday morning the governors of Oregon and Washington are officially coming together to announce the project.
Between the two states, there are $44 million to re-open an office dedicated to this I-5 bridge replacement project.
A similar plan failed five years ago.
But this week, Governor Kate Brown said replacing the bridge is critical to the safety and economies of Oregon and Washington.
And many drivers, like Cerrina Mouchref, are glad to see this in the works.
She loves being a server on the Vancouver Waterfront but she says getting to work is not so fun.
“Very stressful, always worried about time," said Mouchref.
She lives in Portland which means daily drives across the I-5 Interstate Bridge.
“Whenever I work a night shift I’ll probably leave at like 2 o’clock for a 4:30 shift just to like try to skip everything,” Mouchref said. “Just always traffic ya know.”
Traffic is just one of several concerns that WSDOT has outlined as to why the Interstate Bridge needs to be replaced.
Also on the list are safety, impaired freight traffic, limited public transportation, inadequate bike and pedestrian access, and seismic vulnerability.
Not to mention the northbound span is more than a 100 years old, and the southbound span is more than 60 years old.
At the end of October, a committee of lawmakers and transportation leaders met in Vancouver to discuss all this.
“We are at a primary point right now where we have to make the hard decisions to have infrastructure for the next 50-100 years. People did it for us and now it’s up to us to do it for the next generation,” Rep. Sharon Wylie of Washington’s 49th District said at the meeting.
No word yet on what exactly a new bridge will include or look like and it will take many steps, many people working together, and many years to complete, but drivers say they have some suggestions.
“I’d like to see a big like multi-lane bridge both directions and a bridge that doesn’t require a lift so that the river traffic can go through and not impede the day to day auto traffic,” driver Jeff Freitas said.
“Just a safer route to work where it’s so much less stressful for everyone that has to commute,” Mouchref said.
