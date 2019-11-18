VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - It could one day be quicker and easier for commuters to cross the Columbia River after governors from Oregon and Washington announced a revived push to build a new Interstate 5 bridge.
Gov. Kate Brown and Gov. Jay Inslee signed a memorandum of intent to pave the way for a new Interstate Bridge project.
This isn't the first time officials have talked about replacing the bridge.
For roughly a decade in the early 2000's, lawmakers and transportation advocates in Washington and Oregon worked on a plan called the Columbia River Crossing. It would have cost $3.4 billion.
The Oregon Legislature approved its share of the funds, but the Washington Legislature did not.
The project died in 2013.
Still, the bridge remains a congestion nightmare. Transportation officials say the bridge is one of the worst traffic choke-points in the country.
The bridge was not built to handle 130,000 cars and other vehicles a day. It was not built to hand a big earthquake.
Some commuters say they're willing to pay higher taxes to pay for a new bridge.
"There have been situations where I’ve been stuck in traffic, and there’s not like medical emergencies but definitely stuff, but it would have been amazing if I could get across in a half an hour versus an hour and a half, two hours," said Erik Pelyukhno. "And it happens pretty regularly, like once a week I get stuck there. I like really wish there was another bridge."
At this point, Gov. Brown and Gov. Inslee say a new bridge is essential - not an option.
"We come together from both sides of the river with a very common goal, and that is to build a resilient bridge that would serve Oregon and Washington, frankly for decades to come," Gov. Brown said at Monday's meeting.
"This is a high priority for me, because I really believe in the growth potential in my state and I believe it's true with Gov. Brown," said Gov. Inslee.
On Monday, the governors pledged $44 million together to start the hard work and long process of coming up with a replacement that people on both sides of the Columbia River find acceptable.
The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates the environmental process alone will take three to five years.
Right now, WSDOT says they hope to make significant progress on that by 2021.
