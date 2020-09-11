CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With wildfires burning across Oregon, air quality is unhealthy and hazardous in many cities and towns, including in the Portland metro area.
FOX 12 spoke with an air specialist from Multnomah County Public Health as health officials advise people to stay inside.
The specialist says there are a number of things people can do to keep the smoke out with how you secure your windows and doors, from using specific air filters to do-it-yourself options, if you can't find anything else.
The first step, Nadege Dubuisson says, is to make sure all windows and doors are closed and to minimize how often you open them. But if you start to feel some drafts or fall in one of the sensitive groups, Dubuisson says you can use painter's tape or put towels up against windows.
"Or using, you know, in the winter, a lot of Portland houses aren't very well insulated and they use that like plastic film; there's some folks that are putting those up in their windows," Dubuisson said.
If you have a central air system, turn it on to recirculate mode. Dubuisson says if you can, change the filter out. There are different ratings for filters, and Dubuisson suggests at least an eight, or ideally a 13. If you don't have central air, a portable filter, she says, is also helpful, but those are in high demand right now.
There's also a DIY option.
"That's getting a simple box fan and taping on one of those MERV filters that I just kind of referenced onto it," Dubuisson said. "You know, it is a do-it-yourself option, that's not what those fans are manufactured for, but you know, it can help clean some of the air in that small space, especially when they're not left unattended."
Dubuisson says it's also about limiting activities inside that space which would add to indoor air pollution.
"Not burning candles, trying to really minimize any cooking, if that's possible, definitely not smoking, trying to restrict any sort of vacuuming unless your vacuum really has a HEPA filter in it," Dubuisson said.
Dubuisson says it's okay to wipe things down with a wet towel, but to avoid stirring up any other particles into the air.
With COVID-19 concerns, if you have friends or family who are staying with you who have had to evacuate, you can try to create two rooms, depending on available space in your home.
